CLOSE
News
HomeNewsTop News

Here’s How You Can Send Cards And Flowers To Maleah Davis’ Private Funeral

Leave a comment

A private homegoing service for Maleah Davis has been scheduled for June 22 at the Richardson Mortuary funeral home, according to her obituary.

The community can send flowers, private condolences and sympathy card through the Richardson Mortuary’s website. The obituary can be found here.

The sickly four-year-old was reported missing May 4 by her stepfather, Derion Vence. He was arrested a week later on a charge of tampering with evidence and has remained in jail since.

Maleah’s remains were found in Arkansas and according to community activist Quanell X, Vence confessed to him that he had dumped her body and that her death was the result of an accident.

Meanwhile, the cause and manner of Maleah’s death remain under investigation. Vence is the prime suspect in connection with her disappearance.

Here’s how to contribute to her funeral:

In related news, teddy bears and toys are being collected for the child’s funeral, ABC reports.

A sign displayed at the apartment complex where Maleah lived with her family goes on to say the toys will then be given to the Houston Fire Department. There’s also a painted mural honoring the little girl on the apartment’s fence.

Shocking Celebrity Murders
15 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Maleah Davis , Maleah Davis funeral , Richardson Mortuary

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

&pubUrl=[PAGE_URL_ENCODED]&x=[WIDTH]&y=[HEIGHT]&vp_content=plembeddf3ixunshlvk&vp_template=3854" ]

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close