Here’s How You Can Send Cards And Flowers To Maleah Davis’ Private Funeral

A private homegoing service for Maleah Davis has been scheduled for June 22 at the Richardson Mortuary funeral home, according to her obituary.

The community can send flowers, private condolences and sympathy card through the Richardson Mortuary’s website. The obituary can be found here.

The sickly four-year-old was reported missing May 4 by her stepfather, Derion Vence. He was arrested a week later on a charge of tampering with evidence and has remained in jail since.

Father of 4-year-old Maleah Davis, whose body was recently found after she went missing last month, leads thousands in a march through Houston in her honor. https://t.co/X0TIUJDt65 pic.twitter.com/1clYsDh8gB — ABC News (@ABC) June 10, 2019

Maleah’s remains were found in Arkansas and according to community activist Quanell X, Vence confessed to him that he had dumped her body and that her death was the result of an accident.

Meanwhile, the cause and manner of Maleah’s death remain under investigation. Vence is the prime suspect in connection with her disappearance.

Here’s how to contribute to her funeral:

In related news, teddy bears and toys are being collected for the child’s funeral, ABC reports.

A sign displayed at the apartment complex where Maleah lived with her family goes on to say the toys will then be given to the Houston Fire Department. There’s also a painted mural honoring the little girl on the apartment’s fence.

