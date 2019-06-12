CLOSE
Dave Chappelle’s Broadway Announcement Comes With Stern No Phone Warning

NEW YORK (AP) — Dave Chappelle will make his Broadway debut this summer but a word of warning: Ditch the cellphone.

Chappelle will perform five shows at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, from July 9 through July 13. The theater has this spring become home for music acts like Morrissey, Yanni and Regina Spektor making their Broadway debuts.

Producers issued an unusually blunt warning about anyone trying to film the performance on their phones: All phones will be put in a locked pouch during the show and anyone smuggling one in will be ejected.

Chappelle received Grammy Awards for best comedy album in 2018 and 2019. He won his second Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special with “Equanimity” in 2018.

