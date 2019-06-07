Kenan Thompson Says His New NBC Series Is ‘Every Comedian’s Dream’

Kenan Thompson wants his fans to know that he has no plans to quit his 16-year-run on “Saturday Night Live,” now that he’s about to be one of the busiest men in show business.

Not only is Thompson set to star in “The Kenan Show” on NBC, he’s also the executive producer of Nickelodeon’s “All That” revival and a judge on NBC’s new reality competition show “Bring the Funny.”

“It’s the dream,” Thompson tells EW of landing The Kenan Show. “It’s every comedian’s dream to get their own show on a major network, especially one of the original three. It’s historic, mind-blowing, and very surreal. But it takes a lot of work. We shot the pilot, it was like a seven-day shoot and in the middle of that I was doing SNL. It’s a lot of work. It’s going to be an uphill battle as far as figuring out what’s working and what’s not working on an audience. That’s the advantage that SNL has: An audience will tell you pretty quickly if the joke works or not. But when you’re shooting a show on tape, you’ve got to believe your instincts, so it’s a very different process. But it’s super-exciting. I love putting people to work, so it’s crazy to me to fathom that I got Andy Garcia a job. It’s an honor.”

Are you ready for a joy filled summer? Tune into @bringthefunny starting July 9th on @nbc!!! My squad and I are gonna change somebody’s life and by squad I mean, @amandaseales @chrissyteigen and of course the don Mr. @foxoutdoors!!! Let’s do this!!! #BringTheFunny #lifechanging pic.twitter.com/Tib9hpbEvY — Kenan Thompson (@kenanthompson) May 18, 2019

Garcia plays Kenan’s father-in-law on “The Kenan Show, “ and NBC describes Thompson’s character as striving “to be a super dad to his two adorable girls while simultaneously balancing his job and a father-in-law who ‘helps’ in the most inappropriate ways.”

Chris Rock is reportedly a director and EP on the series.

Thompson doesn’t seem phased by the challenges that will possibly arise from having to juggle all these gigs.

“That’s up to NBC,” he says. “They want to give me all these jobs, they need to work out the schedule. [Laughs] I’ll show up when they tell me to show up and do my thing.”

Meanwhile, he’s also made clear that he has no plans to curb his work on SNL.

“Why wouldn’t I?” he says. “It’s the coolest job ever. There’s no other place like it.”

