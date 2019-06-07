Chicago Woman Dies After 13-Hour Flight To Dubai

A healthy 40-year-old Chicago woman has mysteriously died after her 13-hour flight to Dubai.

According to ABC-7 News, Brandi Hodges and her cousin were on an Emirates flight from New York to the Middle Eastern hotspot for a vacation, but when they landed, everything went downhill.

“My sister called me at approximately 1:30 this morning,” said Gloria Ray-Banks, thinking the call was just a courtesy to let her know the two had landed. But sadly, that couldn’t have been further from reality.

“She called and started crying hysterically and I said, ‘What’s wrong?’” Banks said.

Apparently, when the plane landed, Hodges began complaining she didn’t feel well as they walked off the aircraft.

“So they sat down, and Brandi fainted,” recalled Hodges’ cousin. “So then, my sister went and got one of the flight attendants.”

Hodges woke back up, and was given oxygen and ice, but she then fainted right after.

Paramedics swiftly took Hodges into an ambulance, but Banks’ sister claims they never actually left the airport.

“After so many minutes and they didn’t pull off, my sister looked back to see why they had not left. Brandi wasn’t back there,” said Banks.

Instead, Hodges had been taken to a medical room inside the airport where paramedics tried to revive her, but were unsuccessful.

According to her cousin, Hodges was apparently in good health and traveled frequently. The cause of her death is unknown at the time.

Banks also told ABC-7 that it will cost $6000 to bring Hodges’ body back to the U.S., but the process is on hold due to the holiday Eid al-Fitr, which has closed many businesses in Dubai.They won’t re-open until Sunday.

Hodges’ immediate family has yet to release a statement about their daughter’s death.

Rest in power Brandi.

