Candace Owens Slams Central Park 5: ‘They Were Not Innocent’

Conservative grifter Candace Owens has come under fire yet again, and this time for slamming the Central Park Five and declaring their guilt on social media.

If you’re not familiar with the ramblings of this self-hating, GOP puppet/nitwit, here’s a rundown of some of her most pearl-clutching moments:

She’s a proud supporter of white supremacy, matter fact… she denies it even exists.

According to Candace, Demoncrats are the true racists — not Republicans.

She panders to “conservatives who are writing her bigger checks than she got running an anti-Trump website only a few years ago,” NewsOne writes.

A few months back she defended Adolf Hitler, has repeatedly called Maxine Waters “stupid” and her pro-right rhetoric allegedly inspired the New Zealand terrorist.

She also stole the term “Blexit” — her organization calling for Blacks to flee the Democratic party — from the Bank Black movement.

This is exactly the problem. The media relies on black emotion. Few people read the details of the case. Now, blacks are once again being emotionally manipulated by Leftists. I agree with you wholeheartedly, Brandon. The Central Park 5 were NOT innocent. Periscope coming soon. https://t.co/sISbgb3K7e — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 4, 2019

Owens also once said the NRA is “the nation’s oldest civil rights organization” and was founded “to train Black Americans to use guns to defend themselves against the Ku Klux Klan, a Democrat terrorist group.”

Now she’s coming for “When They See Us,” Ava DuVernay’s new miniseries about the Central Park 5.

“How foolish do you have to be to believe that the Central Park 5 case is suddenly being unearthed and glamorized because people care about justice?” the 30-year-old Connecticut native tweeted Tuesday afternoon. “WAKE UP, BLACK AMERICA! Millions of dollars are being spent to emotionally manipulate us ahead of an election cycle— AGAIN.”

She added, “This is exactly the problem. The media relies on black emotion. Few people read the details of the case. Now, blacks are once again being emotionally manipulated by Leftists… The Central Park 5 were NOT innocent.”

Owens previously pissed off Kanye West when she lied and said he designed the logo for her Blexit merchandise and then denied that she ever said such a thing… even though she was caught on camera saying it.

