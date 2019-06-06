Chris Redd: Even The Rats In NYC ‘Take The Train’

If You Missed It
| 06.06.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Chris Redd just wrapped up his second season of Saturday Night Live but he’s still working. He’s hitting the road and “acting a fool” on stage, which is one of his favorite things to do.

Since he’s moved to NYC he’s been trying to learn the city. So far he’s learned that “they don’t use trashcans,” and, “their rats take the train.” He needs more time to really learn the city because when he’s there he’s working and when he’s not doing SNL he’s on the road.

He’s headlining at Caroline’s on Broadway tonight until Saturday and then hitting the road and heading to London.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Chris Redd , comedy , nyc , TJMS

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/02-02/08)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close