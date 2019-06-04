Engaged Maryland Couple Found Dead In D.R. Resort

Another African-American couple vacationing in the Dominican Republic have been found dead.

Last Thursday (May 30) Edward Nathaniel Holmes, 63, and fiancée Cynthia Ann Day, 49, were discovered by hotel staff in their room at the Playa Nueva Romana resort after missing their checkout.

Authorities claim the Maryland couple suffered from respiratory failure, but are not exactly sure what caused the fatal ailment in both of them.

According to PEOPLE, the Dominican Republic National Police announced that their autopsy found the couple had respiratory failure and pulmonary edema and found no signs of physical violence on the couple. However, high blood pressure meds were found in the room, but that’s not out of the norm given Holmes’ age.

“It’s a bit unusual,” Punta Cana Tourism Police spokesman Ramon Brito said of the couple’s mysterious death, the Washington Post reported.

We are still waiting on a toxicology report.

Days before death Holmes’ sister said she talked to him and he told her he “was having a great time,” NBC-Washington reported.

Holmes’ daughter, said she wants the mystery solved, stressing, “It should have never happened,” she said.

This is not the first time a Black couple has been found dead vacationing on the Caribbean island. In April we reported that authorities believe that New Jersey couple Orlando Moore, 43, and Portia Ravenelle, 32, died after crashing their car on their way to airport to return home.

An injured woman found on the street on March 27 was taken to a local hospital and later died on April 4. Police believe that woman was Ravenelle.

Meanwhile, a second body, which was decomposed, washed up on the shore on March 31 about 19 miles away from the assumed crash site. The body had a tattoo that read “MILANO” which matches a tattoo Moore had.

In April, the State Department raised the threat level in the Dominican Republic and urged travelers to exercise increased caution because of high crime rates given that armed robbery, homicide and sexual assault were on the rise.

