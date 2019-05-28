Hairstylist Vernon Martin Launches Vema Wigs With Erica Campbell

Celebrity hairstylist Vernon Martin has partnered with Grammy-award winning singer/songwriter Erica Campbell, (Mary Mary), to create an exclusive line of wigs called, Erica by Erica Campbell, a VeMa Couture hair product. The wig line, offering 100% human hair in Brazilian, Indian, and Malaysian textures, (straight, wavy & curly), became available on Christmas Day, 2015, and is available at ericabyericacampbell.com.

“VeMa is not just your ordinary hair product line, these are hair products that compliment a woman’s true and authentic self.” said Vernon. “To have my dear friend Erica Campbell apart of this particular moment is humbling yet fulfilling.

Martin is the founder and owner of Studio One Salon and Day Spa, and VeMa Couture Wigs and Hair products, and his A-list client list includes: Kerry Washington, Shonda Rhimes, Valerie Jarrett, Minyon Moore, Mindy Kaling, Angela Bassett, Venus and Serena Williams, Aretha Franklin, and Tracy Braxton.

“I’m so excited to be working with my friend Vernon Martin, a fabulous and creative hair artisan,” says Erica Campbell, “ to create my new wig line, Erica by Erica Campbell. Our wig line is perfect for the woman who lives a fast paced lifestyle but needs low maintenance hair that’s both chic and stylish.”

Vernon calls working with Campbell “a dream come true,” and explains that their new line of wigs “not only caters to your everyday working mom, sister, or aunt, but this line specializes in superb quality hair care for women from across all walks of life. It brings me great joy to offer VeMa Couture Hair and our service.”

“In addition to our hair being low maintenance because of the diversity in texture we use, it is also easy to color and style, and is cost effective for the woman on the go.” he added. “We have truly created a line which caters to all women.”

