Roland Martin: Justice For Eric Garner

| 05.20.19
The officer who killed Eric Garner, Officer Daniel Pantaleo is now facing a departmental trial over Garner’s death. After Garner’s death a police commander reportedly said “it was no big deal if Eric Garner died.”

Roland Martin talks to former police officer Redditt Hudson who is currently working with NAACP on police issues. Hudson says the NYPD works on the idea that they’ll get away with doing whatever they want. He says the feel like, “we’ll violate your rights, we’ll violate your body, and we’ll just pay you on the back end.”

July 17, 2019 makes 5 years since Garner’s death and also will be when the statute of limitations expires. Hudson points out that no one has filed charges against Pantaleo and if they don’t by July he won’t be able to be charged.

