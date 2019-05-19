Omarosa Alleges Trump Pay Discrimination, Seeks To Join Lawsuit [WATCH]

Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault-Newman has filed a motion seeking to join a lawsuit against the Trump presidential campaign alleging pay discrimination.

Omarosa claims she was paid significantly less than her white male counterparts on the campaign, Voxreports, and “the numbers don’t lie,” she said of the suit.

“To hear that there were so many other women who got paid 20 percent less across the board, I’m talking about on the state level, the local level and national level … I wanted to join the efforts,” Manigault Newman said during an interview on MSNBC.

“After nearly 20 years inside the Beltway, working for two White Houses and countless political campaigns, I’ve never witnessed such egregious violations as I did during my time under the leadership of Donald Trump and Mike Pence,” Newman said in a statement to Vox on Monday.

She is seeking to join a suit filed by Alva Johnson, a former Trump campaign staffer who says the president paid her less than his male staffers, the report states. She also alleges kissed her without her consent in August 2016.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, called Johnson’s misconduct allegation “absurd,” and a campaign spokesperson said her accusations about pay were “unfounded,” according to the Washington Post.

“The Trump campaign has never discriminated based on race, ethnicity, gender, or any other basis,” Kayleigh McEnany, national press secretary for the Trump campaign, said in a statement. “Any allegation suggesting otherwise is off base and unfounded.”

Hassan Zavareei, the lead attorney in the pay discrimination case, cited an analysis by economist Phillip Johnson which confirms that the Trump campaign paid female employees 18.2 percent less than males.

“This case is about two things: Donald Trump’s predation, and his campaign’s discrimination against women and people of color,” Zavareei said in a statement to Vox.

Omarosa served as director of African-American outreach for the Trump campaign, and later worked as the director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison, before she was fired in 2017. She then published a book about her experiences called “Unhinged,” and released several secret recordings of her time in the White House.

PHOTO: AP

