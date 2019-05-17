CLOSE
Wayment: Trey Songz Had A Baby?

Official Big Game Kick Off Hosted by Trey Songz+Jeezy

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Brooke Valentine isn’t the only celebrity to pop up with a secret baby. Singer Trey Songz just went from Mr. Steal Your Girl to Mr. Steal Your Womb. Trigga Trey set the Internet on fire today when he posted a photo of a baby foot with a blue heart emoji, sending fans into a frenzy and leaving “congrats” in the comments section.

Trey has yet to confirm the news, but he did post a photo on his Instastories of the baby on his bare chest, an act fathers are encourage to do after birth to bond with their baby.

💙

Aww #TreySongz baby is so cute

Lori Harvey, who used to date Trey, jumped into his comments section to congratulate him as well. “Awww that little foot. Happy for you T,” she wrote. Perhaps this is why they didn’t go that far.

It’s becoming a pattern for celebs to not hide their child from the world, but hide the world for their child. A la Drake. And they deserve privacy as well. Congrats Trey. (But we’re dying to know who the baby’s mother is).

Wayment: Trey Songz Had A Baby? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

