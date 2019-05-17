Tony Roberts Is Over The Golden State Warriors

The NBA playoffs are heating up and the Golden State Warriors are holding on….again! Comedian Tony Roberts is a Warriors fan but he’s sick of them winning!

He loves his team and he’s glad to see them doing well…but “every year?!?” They’ve won the championship so many times that “the parade is getting boring!” The first time they won everyone was so excited; but if they win this year people will be like, “okay yeah they won again, what are we doing for dinner?”

It’s like the Chicago Bulls back in the day. Sybil encourages him to enjoy this phase before it’s over and they play like the Bulls currently do.

This weekend Tony is performing in Dallas at the Addison Improv.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: