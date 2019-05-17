Tom Joyner Foundation Launches Exciting New Podcast-HBCUbiquity

Looking for a new podcast to listen to? Well you’re in luck, The Tom Joyner Foundation announced the launch of HBCUbiquity, a new hour-long podcast featuring interviews, discussion and analysis about historically black colleges and university, hosted by Thomas Joyner, Jr., president and CEO of the Foundation.

“The Foundation has actively hosted panels and discussions over the years on the Fantastic Voyage and at the Tom Joyner Family Reunion,” Joyner Jr. said. “This podcast is our chance to have a year-round conversation about our HBCUs. We want to go beyond the typical rhetoric, and have meaningful conversations.”

HBCUbiquity, produced by the Tom Joyner Foundation, is a weekly podcast featuring in-depth conversations with administrators, faculty, students, celebrities and experts about the future of HBCUs, and trends and issues related to the African-American community.

The podcast is available weekly on the reVolver Podcast Network and downloadable on all platforms (e.g. iTunes, GooglePlay, Spotify) and online at, HBCUbiquityPodcast.com.

