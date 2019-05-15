Reverend Al Sharpton: ‘China Is Paying For The Tariffs As Much As Mexico Is Paying For The Wall’

There are new trade tariffs being imposed with our Chinese imports. Reverend Al Sharpton says we had a “bad trade deal” and Trump was supposed to make it better. He did not. “The tariffs are paid when China exports their goods and we have import them,” he explains. The US will pay more to import the goods and retailers will charge us more for them. Trump claims that China will pay more and there will be no price increases for Americans but, “China is paying for the tariffs as much as mexico is paying for the wall,” Sharpton says. The bottom line is that we will end up paying more for Chinese goods because of Trump.

