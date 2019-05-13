Eric Garner’s Mother Blasts ‘Tricks’ And ‘Lies’ At Trial For Her Son’s Killer [VIDEO]

UPDATED: 6:11 p.m. EDT — Eric Garner‘s mother was forced to watch the chokehold death of her son in an NYPD courtroom during the killer officer’s administrative trial on Monday. Gwen Carr used a break from the trial to talk to the press about the “tricks” that Daniel Pantaleo‘s lawyers were using.

“The day after Mother’s Day, to have to watch the video that the world saw of my son being killed, to be at this trial after five years, and to see all of the tricks that Pantaleo’s lawyers are trying to pull to avoid accountability, it’s really hard,” Carr said Monday afternoon.

“The day after Mother’s Day, to have to watch the video that the world saw of my son being killed, to be at this trial after 5 yrs, and to see all of the tricks that Pantaleo’s lawyers are trying to pull to avoid accountability, it’s really hard,” Gwen Carr, #EricGarner’s mother. pic.twitter.com/WxKYM6JBUi — CPR Change the NYPD (@changethenypd) May 13, 2019

Carr also spoke about the “strength” that she has and needs to attend this trial, which was taking place nearly five years after Pantaleo killed Garner.

“All the lies and stuff that’s being portrayed up there,” Carr said Monday about the trial. “I’m just hoping I can I can stand up,” she added as her voice trailed off.

She credited her community leaders with where she gets her strength from.

NOW: Gwen Carr, mother of Eric Garner steps out of 1 Police Plaza during the NYPD trial of Daniel Pantaleo. @pix11news pic.twitter.com/HnetbQkauh — Ayana Harry PIX11 (@AyanaHarry) May 13, 2019

Pantaleo has never been fired or even indicted for his role in the killing that was caught on video.

Original story:

New York City rush hour traffic was literally brought to a halt Monday morning ahead of administrative trial for the police officer who killed Eric Garner nearly five years ago. NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaleo, who has not only avoided being arrested for the flagrant killing caught on video but also managed to secure a lucrative salary boost in the interim, could be fired if found guilty.

In anticipation of the ruling, protesters took to a major highway in Manhattan to bring attention to something they say should have been done immediately following the death caused by the use of a chokehold that the NYPD bans its officers from using. A small handful of activists unfurled a banner in the middle of the busy southbound lanes of the FDR Drive to show the words reading “ERIC GARNER” followed by the declarative hashtag “#FIRE PANTALEO.”

#EricGarner Black life matters protesters stoping traffic on the FDR highway, standing up against what they are calling police injustice. pic.twitter.com/1HiMhzmDNc — Marvin Hoffman (@theeye74) May 13, 2019

The vantage point from a nearby highrise building showed the extent of the disruption in traffic. However, there were not any immediate reports of angry drivers, which could be an indication that even the typically temperamental motorists in the city’s five boroughs were sympathetic to what under normal circumstances would have been considered murder.

VIDEO: The #FDR Drive Southbound in #Manhattan was shut down this morning (southbound near the Williamsburg Bridge) by a small group of protesters against #NYPD Officer Pantaleo, facing trial today for the death of #EricGarner. Video via @missmetaverse pic.twitter.com/YrhktS0Hgp — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) May 13, 2019

Meanwhile, nearby at the Police Department’s headquarters in Lower Manhattan, the courtroom was reportedly packed with standing room only ahead of the trial’s start. However, according to the New York Times, even though the trial was open to the public, its verdict may not be made public immediately. The decision “will be sent to the police commissioner, James P. O’Neill, who has the authority to uphold, modify or even vacate the ruling,” the Times reported.

Issues from the courtroom: not enough seats for all media, we are seated in the very back of the courtroom (hearing aides on, if prescribed) and if you leave don't expect to get your seat back. #danelpantaleo #ericgarner — Christina Carrega (@ChrisCarrega) May 13, 2019

Family members of past victims of police brutality by the NYPD were at the courtroom to offer support for Garner’s mother, Gwen Carr, according to a tweet from a local activist.

Wow. Power & solidarity. These fams whose loved ones were killed by NYPD were at 1PP early this morn to make sure they get into courtroom for the Pantaleo trial to support #EricGarner mom & fam: aunt of #AkaiGurley & moms of #RamarleyGraham #MohamedBah #AnthonyBaez #FirePantaleo pic.twitter.com/pVTXLJZaws — Joo-Hyun Kang (@JooHyun_Kang) May 13, 2019

Pantaleo’s trial was coming about a month after the NYPD determined that Garner was not killed by a chokehold. That questionable decision could provide a hint at what to expect from Pantaleo’s trial.

Garner was approached by undercover NYPD officers on July 17, 2014, for the alleged offense of selling untaxed loose cigarettes. When officers failed at handcuffing him for the nonviolent misdemeanor, Pantaleo was caught on video with his arms wrapped tightly around Garner’s neck from behind. The chokehold ultimately killed Garner. The entire deadly episode was captured on cellphone video and filmed by a bystander. Garner’s final words “I can’t breathe” — became a rallying call for social justice advocates who saw his death as a murder.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) only began disciplinary proceedings against Officer Daniel Pantaleo in June of 2018. A grand jury decided not to indict Pantaleo and the Department of Justice declined to bring a civil rights case against him.

