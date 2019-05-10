CLOSE
Baby Thrown Down Hill, Mom Charged

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say the claim that a 7-week-old baby was kidnapped has unraveled and the mother has been charged with attempted murder after the infant was found at the bottom of a ravine.

Henderson County Sheriff Lowell Griffin announced Friday that 35-year-old Krista Noelle Madden is now jailed on a count of attempted first-degree murder.

The sheriff said deputies encountered Madden on a nearby rural road Thursday evening, and she initially claimed she was able to escape from kidnappers who took her baby.

Griffin said a woman later called 911 with good news. She happened to hear the infant’s faint cries and sent her husband climbing 75 feet down a ravine to recover the baby. Her car seat was found nearby.

