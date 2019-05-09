DL Hughley Show
Hughley TV: Should Transgender Women Be Able To Join Sororities [Video]

Recently the Zetas have been criticized for saying they will not allow transgender women to join their organization. Kym Whitley is a Delta, but from her experience, no one checks what the ladies have between their legs when it comes time to pledge. Jasmine Sanders believes that just like Black men and women created our own sororities and fraternities when the white organizations didn’t want us, the transgender community could start their own.  While saying “no we don’t want you” might hurt feelings, Kym believes the organizations do have that right. But, she would still like to know who goes around checking birth certificates and genitalia.

