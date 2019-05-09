CLOSE
News
HomeNewsNational News

9-Year-Old Boy Charged In Mother’s Shooting Death

Leave a comment

FAWN RIVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 9-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of his mother in their southern Michigan home, according to court documents.

The woman was found early Monday morning in Fawn River Township, St. Joseph County Prosecutor John McDonough told WWMT-TV . Fawn River Township is about 160 miles (260 kilometers) west-southwest of Detroit.

The boy also is charged with using a firearm during the commission of a felony. Documents filed Tuesday in St. Joseph County Circuit Court show the woman was shot with a rifle. WOOD-TV first reported the charges.

The Associated Press is not identifying the victim because to do so would identify the juvenile suspect. The boy was undergoing a psychiatric evaluation at a state-run juvenile facility, according to county Sheriff Bradley Balk.

It isn’t clear if he was charged as an adult or a juvenile. Authorities have not released the circumstances of the killing or details of why the child was charged.

McDonough and Balk have not responded to messages left by an AP reporter seeking comment.

Alecia Pieronski of Sturgis told WWMT-TV that the boy threatened to stab her 8-year-old daughter to death in February last year. Pieronski said she told their elementary school principal but that nothing was done.

When contacted Wednesday by The AP, Pieronski said she was not comfortable discussing the comments she made to the TV station.

Sturgis Public Schools Superintendent Arthur Ebert released a statement to the media, but said nothing about the child or his circumstances.

“As a district it is our goal to provide support to our students, staff, and the community,” Ebert said. “We are limited in what we can share due to privacy laws and the sensitive nature of this tragedy.”

Shocking Celebrity Murders
15 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Gun Violence , juvenile suspect , Michigan , minor , murder

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close