Mother’s Day is this Sunday so you need to make sure you have your gifts ready for your mom, wife or mother of your children. Guy has some things you should absolutely not give as a gift! Stay away from kitchen gifts at all costs! One year Guy got his mom a french fry cutter and gave him a “brutal” look. Also stay away from socks, if you don’t like her feet get her a pedicure!

