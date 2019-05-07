CLOSE
Little Known Black History Facts
HomeLittle Known Black History Facts

Little Known Black History Fact: Mary Mahoney

Leave a comment

Mary Mahoney made history by becoming the first Black woman to complete nursing training in America in 1879. The Boston, Mass. native was born May 7, 1845, although some sources state April 16 as her birthday.

Mary Eliza Mahoney worked as a private-duty nurse at Boston’s New England Hospital for Women and Children for many years ahead of her being admitted into the hospital’s nursing program in 1878. To bolster her income, Mahoney also worked a janitor and cook at the hospital as well.

Of the women who entered the nursing program, Mahoney was one of just a handful to graduate. Mahoney worked for several decades as a private nurse for prominent Boston families as the perils of being a Black nurse and the rampant racism of the time were a dangerous mix.

Mahoney was one of the first original members of the organization now known as the American Nurses Association (ANA), and she co-founded the National Association of Colored Graduate Nurses in 1908. In retirement, Mahoney became involved in the women’s suffrage movement, and became one of the first women in Boston to become a registered voter.

Mahoney passed in 1926 at the age of 80.

The NACGN established The Mary Mahoney Award in 1936 to honor nurses of all races. The ANA conferred the award in 1952 after the NACGN merged with them the year prior

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Black firsts , Little Known Black History Facts , Mary Mahoney

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/02-02/08)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close