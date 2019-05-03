Ericaism: Worship Your Way Through It [VIDEO]

Willie Moore Jr Show
Ericaism: Worship Your Way Through It

Erica Campbell opens up about how sometimes you can feel so defeated. We even think things are destroyed in that moment.

She mentioned that during these times she just magnifies God.

Erica will put on music that lifts her spirit up and takes time to reflect on all the great things God has done for her.

In moments of fear and doubt we must always know he remains in our presence.

Photos
