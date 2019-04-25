CLOSE
Man Arrested After Trying To Hit Interracial Couple With Truck

A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with a hate crime after he attempted to hit an interracial couple with his truck.

According to reports, the couple was walking to a service station when they saw the suspect, 50-year-old James Descant. The 32-year-old male victim told police that Decant previously threatened to kill him because he is Black and his 31-year-old girlfriend is white.

Fox 8 reports, Descant, who is white, is said to have a “disdain” for interracial couples, also used a racial slur against the couple.

The couple was standing outside of the service station when Descant reportedly swerved his truck and attempted to hit the couple. The man managed to jump out of the way but the female was hit. She reportedly suffered injuries to her right hip, right wrist and left foot and was taken to a local hospital.

According to the male victim, he and his girlfriend did nothing to provoke Descant.  They believe believe he attempted to run them over because of his hatred towards their relationship.

Descant was later arrested around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at a motel. He is currently in jail.

