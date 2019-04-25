Joe Biden Joins 2020 Presidential Race

After months of speculation, former Vice President Joe Biden confirmed that he will run for president in 2020.

The 76-year-old made the announcement in a video released Thursday morning. He’ll be going to Pittsburgh for a kickoff event, highlighting one of the states Donald Trump turned red in the 2016 presidential election.

Biden’s announcement comes with a focus on a “battle for the soul of this nation,” as his video dramatically centered around the 2017 white supremacist march in Charlottesville, Virginia and using Trump’s response that there were “very fine people on both sides” after counterprotester Heather Heyer was killed.

“In that moment, I knew the threat to this nation was unlike any I had ever seen in my lifetime,” Biden says in the video.

The core values of this nation… our standing in the world… our very democracy…everything that has made America — America –is at stake. That’s why today I’m announcing my candidacy for President of the United States. #Joe2020 https://t.co/jzaQbyTEz3 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 25, 2019

“I believe history will look back on four years of this president and all he embraces as an aberrant moment in time,” Biden adds. “But if we give Donald Trump eight years in the White House, he will forever and fundamentally alter the character of this nation — who we are — and I cannot stand by and watch that happen.”

Biden becomes a top contender for the White House, four years after he decided not to run out of respect to his late son, Beau. The 20th candidate to enter the race, Biden will potentially face scrutiny about his age, past positions on policy and more. He would be 78 by the time Election 2020 rolls around, although he has a large familiarity with the voting public due to his position as Vice President to Barack Obama.

