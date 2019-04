People sometimes call others “weird” because they do things differently. But, according to DL we’re all pretty weird. He’s pretty sure that most of us do some random and weird things when we’re alone and just don’t talk about them. Like, doing the absolute most to avoid getting on the elevator with a coworker. Listen to the full list above.

