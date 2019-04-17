Mary J. Blige And Nas Announce Co-Headlining Summer Tour

Mary J. Blige and Nas have announced a co-headlining summer tour that kicks off in West Palm Beach Florida, July 11 at Coral Sky Amphitheatre.
The 22-stop North American run will hit up Atlanta, Charlotte, Houston, Dallas, Boston, Toronto, and more.
Blige’s last studio album “Strength of a Woman” was released in 2017. Nas’ dropped the LP “Nasir” last year as part of Kanye West’s five-album “Wisconsin” series, per Pitchfork.
Combined, the music superstars have sold over 1o0 million records worldwide.
Tickets for Nas and Mary J. Blige’s tour go on sale on Friday, April 19th, 10am E.T. at LiveNation.com.
Nas noted on Twitter that the presales starts April 16 at 12pm local time.
Check out all of the dates for Nas and Mary J’s tour below.
July 11 – West Palm Beach, FL – Coral Sky Amphitheatre
July 13 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 14 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
July 16 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
July 20 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
July 21 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
July 24 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
July 25 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park
July 28 – Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 31 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Aug. 2 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug. 3 – Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater
Aug. 6 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
Aug. 9 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
Aug. 14 – San Francisco, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug. 16 – Las Vegas, NV – The Joint
Aug. 17 – Las Vegas, NV – The Joint
Aug. 20 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 22 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 25 – Tuscaloosa, AL – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Aug. 31 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater
Sept. 1 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center
Sept. 10 – Toronto, ON –Budweiser Stage
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE