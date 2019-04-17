Mary J. Blige And Nas Announce Co-Headlining Summer Tour

Mary J. Blige and Nas have announced a co-headlining summer tour that kicks off in West Palm Beach Florida, July 11 at Coral Sky Amphitheatre.

The 22-stop North American run will hit up Atlanta, Charlotte, Houston, Dallas, Boston, Toronto, and more.

Blige’s last studio album “Strength of a Woman” was released in 2017. Nas’ dropped the LP “Nasir” last year as part of Kanye West’s five-album “Wisconsin” series, per Pitchfork.

Combined, the music superstars have sold over 1o0 million records worldwide.

2019 Tour with @therealmaryjblige 🚨 Presales start 4/16 at 12pm local time. More info at #LiveNation.com pic.twitter.com/eteQq8ahyR — Nasir Jones (@Nas) April 16, 2019

Tickets for Nas and Mary J. Blige’s tour go on sale on Friday, April 19th, 10am E.T. at LiveNation.com.

Nas noted on Twitter that the presales starts April 16 at 12pm local time.

Check out all of the dates for Nas and Mary J’s tour below.

July 11 – West Palm Beach, FL – Coral Sky Amphitheatre

July 13 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 14 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

July 16 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre

July 20 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

July 21 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 24 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

July 25 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

July 28 – Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 31 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Aug. 2 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 3 – Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater

Aug. 6 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

Aug. 9 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Aug. 14 – San Francisco, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 16 – Las Vegas, NV – The Joint

Aug. 17 – Las Vegas, NV – The Joint

Aug. 20 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 22 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 25 – Tuscaloosa, AL – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

Aug. 31 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater

Sept. 1 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center

Sept. 10 – Toronto, ON –Budweiser Stage

