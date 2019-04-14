CLOSE
News
HomeNewsTop News

Students Say Gym Teacher Had Black Kids Research Slave Games

Leave a comment

SHOREWOOD, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin middle school gym teacher has been placed on indefinite leave while district officials look into claims that she separated students in one class by race and assigned the black children to research games that enslaved children played.

The Shorewood Intermediate School teacher was instructing seventh-graders about games from around the world on April 1 when she allegedly gave the assignment to the black students, Shorewood School District Superintendent Bryan Davis said in a Thursday letter to parents. He didn’t name the teacher.

“We take these allegations extremely serious,” Davis wrote. “Throughout this situation, student safety and well-being have been our top priority.”

One of the black students, MaHailey Stephens, told WITI-TV that she and her classmates were separated into groups based on race and asked to research games from their cultures.

“I went to my mom, I’m like, ‘mom, what are slave games?'” she said.

Her mother, Reshunda Stephens, told the station that the same teacher asked her older daughter to be part of “the colored club,” last year.

“How many more times do people have to feel uncomfortable until change happens?” she asked.

Davis said the district is “committed to providing an environment of inclusion in our schools.”

“We will continue to assess the situation and ensure that we provide ongoing support to our students as we move forward,” he wrote.

School officials including a counselor and a psychologist are providing support to affected students, according to Davis.

Celebrity Real Life Teachers And Those Who Played Them On TV
16 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

black children , gym teacher , Racism , Shorewood Intermediate School , slavery , Wisconsin

2 thoughts on “Students Say Gym Teacher Had Black Kids Research Slave Games

  1. Rka on said:

    who research on black kids…

    ᴍʏ ʟᴀsᴛ ᴍᴏɴᴛʜ ᴘᴀʏᴄʜᴇᴄᴋ ᴡᴀs ғᴏʀ 𝟷𝟷𝟶𝟶𝟶 ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀs… ᴀʟʟ ɪ ᴅɪᴅ ᴡᴀs sɪᴍᴘʟᴇ ᴏɴʟɪɴᴇ ᴡᴏʀᴋ ғʀᴏᴍ ᴄᴏᴍғᴏʀᴛ ᴀᴛ ʜᴏᴍᴇ ғᴏʀ 𝟹-𝟺 ʜᴏᴜʀs/ᴅᴀʏ ᴛʜᴀᴛ ɪ ɢᴏᴛ ғʀᴏᴍ ᴛʜɪs ᴀɢᴇɴᴄʏ ɪ ᴅɪsᴄᴏᴠᴇʀᴇᴅ ᴏᴠᴇʀ ᴛʜᴇ ɪɴᴛᴇʀɴᴇᴛ ᴀɴᴅ ᴛʜᴇʏ ᴘᴀɪᴅ ᴍᴇ ғᴏʀ ɪᴛ 𝟿𝟻 ʙᴜᴄᴋs ᴇᴠᴇʀʏ ʜᴏᴜʀ… ᴛʀʏ ɪᴛ ʏᴏᴜʀsᴇʟғ . See More

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

&pubUrl=[PAGE_URL_ENCODED]&x=[WIDTH]&y=[HEIGHT]&vp_content=plembeddf3ixunshlvk&vp_template=3854" ]

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close