Can you believe it?! Huggy is wearing colors! Normally Huggy wears all black everything but not today. He must be feeling festive today. But most importantly, he and Chris are feeling some type of way because they were dissed by Janet Jackson! She apparently hugged everyone in the room but when she got to them the hugs stopped. She made an abrupt “U-turn” so they had to hug each other instead.

