R. Kelly Lawyer: Michael Avenatti Charges Raise Questions

CHICAGO (AP) — A lawyer for R&B singer R. Kelly says charges in New York accusing attorney Michael Avenatti of trying to shake down Nike raise questions about his role in helping Chicago prosecutors bring sex-abuse charges against Kelly.

Steve Greenberg says he intends to pursue the issue. A previously scheduled hearing in Kelly’s case is scheduled for Monday.

Kelly was charged in February. Investigators allege he sexually abused three girls and a woman in cases dating back decades.

Avenetti represents two Kelly accusers. Just days before charges were filed, he gave prosecutors a videotape allegedly showing Kelly abusing one girl.

A complaint in the Nike case says Avenatti mentioned Kelly when speaking to Nike executives, telling them he knew how to generate public outrage even if most allegations against someone weren’t true. Avenatti has denied any wrongdoing.

