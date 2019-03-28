Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Spills Tea About Her Addiction And ‘Bizarre’ Behavior

Wendy Williams ex husband is spilling the tea about her addiction and their blowout fights — telling RadarOnline.com exclusively that he was “at a loss” over her bizarre behavior.

Bert Girigorie, who met Williams during her radio days in NYC, dated the media personality from 1992 until 1994 before tying the knot. But they reportedly called it quits on their marriage a year later in 1995.

Girigorie claims he was unaware of the daytime diva’s alleged drug use, but after they split, he came to realize that substance abuse could have explained her erratic behavior.

“It was very bizarre. She just turned into a different person. I don’t know what was going on. I didn’t understand a lot of things that she did. I didn’t understand what her motivations were.”

Wendy’s shenanigans got so out of control that they eventually “had a big blowout, and the relationship became very strained.”

Girigorie says the marriage was doomed from the start.

“I thought that was kind of bizarre,” he said of Wendy inviting a reporter from “some magazine” and a photographer to ride in the limousine with them on their wedding day. “It should’ve been a private moment,” Girigorie said.

“I know she said she was doing drugs but she kept that away from me,” he said of Williams’ recent rehab reveal. “I assumed that she was but I didn’t know anything about it. I know I was seeing strange behavior and behavior that I didn’t understand when I look back at it.”

Girigorie also recalled the time they had a disagreement after she insisted on honeymooning in Rio by herself, which the found to be quite odd.

“I was like ‘NO!’ because even back then Rio was not known as the safest place. And that was the big argument that I remember.”

Williams recently spoke out about her past cocaine addiction on her daytime talk show earlier this month.

“Crack is wack,” she said on the March 5 segment. “I was a mess… killing myself. I realized I am a walking addict. You can’t just clean it up and stop it. I wasted a lot of my life burning my insides. You never know when it can pop up. I constantly have to watch the inside of my body because of hard partying, just a mess.”

A few days later, she announced the launch of a substance abuse hotline to help struggling addicts, and a few days after that, she revealed her ongoing issues with drugs and alcohol and how she has been receiving treatment for her addictions.

“Well, for some time now and even today and beyond I have been living in a sober house,” she said on the March 19 episode. “After I go to the pilates, I go to several meetings all around town in the Tri-state area. And I see my brothers and sisters caught up in their addiction and looking for help.”

Williams was reportedly rushed to the hospital on March 25 following an alleged booze relapse amid reports that her current husband’s alleged mistress gave birth to a baby over the weekend.

