Arby’s Worker Kills Customer Who Threatened, Spit On Her

An Arby’s worker has been fired and arrested after an altercation with a customer turned fatal. According to Tulsa World, 25-year-old Deionna Young was working in an Arby’s drive-through when Desean Tallent came through. Police say Young was the manager of the Tusla, Oklahoma location and got into an unspecified altercation with Tallent, who then spit on her and threatened her.

Tulsa World reports that Tallent returned an hour later and Young chased him out of the parking lot where he’d retreated in his own car. Young was armed and shot into Tallent’s car, killing him, according to police.

Apparently, Young didn’t the shot was fatal and returned to work. Tallent, shot in the upper torso, crashed his SUV into a nearby Wal-Mart entrance and collapsed. He died at the hospital.

Young owned the .45 caliber handgun police say was used in the shooting but had no license to carry it. She is being held without bond.

PHOTO: Tulsa County Jail

