Seriously Ignorant News: This Guy Led Cops Right To Him

| 03.26.19
A man thought it’d be a great idea to steal $30 worth of items from his local grocery store…he probably regrets that decision now. He went to self checkout (with a camera), didn’t scan all of his items, then scanned his frequent shopper card (which is attached to his home address) and went home thinking he had just pulled a fast one. But, because police saw his face via the camera, and got his address from his frequent shopper account, he was arrested.

