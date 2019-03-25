Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At Ella Mai Concert! [VIDEO]

Last night’s Ella Mai show was a complete vibe. The UK singer took everybody inside House of Blues to their own form of sanctuary and even compelled one man to carry out a very courageous deed!

J.R. Riley got down on bended knee just as “Boo’d Up” began playing and his now fiancé Brittani Sargent couldn’t contain herself with excitement. The eruption on the floor for fellow concert goers prompted Ella to bring the couple on stage to share their good news with everyone!

Riley told the audience how much his fiancé wanted to hit the concert and Ella surprised them both by making “Boo’d Up” a full on duet with them! Watch the adorable video below and an exclusive interview with J Mac as they explain how it all went down!

