CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Family Members Celebrate Birthday Of Late ‘Queen Of Soul’

Leave a comment

DETROIT (AP) — Family members are celebrating Aretha Franklin on what would have been the Queen of Soul’s 77th birthday with a memorial service and a screening of a documentary film.

The service was held Monday inside a chapel at Woodlawn Cemetery in Detroit. Franklin died last year after battling pancreatic cancer and was laid to rest inside a crypt not far from Woodlawn’s chapel.

Sabrina Owens, Franklin’s niece, says “our family thought it might be a good idea for us to start the day the right way — in prayer.” Those who attended remembered not only the legendary singer but also other departed members of the Franklin family.

Later Monday, the Detroit Institute of Arts will host the premiere of “Amazing Grace,” which chronicles Franklin’s 1972 performance at a Los Angeles church.

Aretha Franklin In Detroit: Pictures Of The Queen Of Soul In Her Hometown
8 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Amazing Grace , Aretha Franklin , birthday , Queen of Soul

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close