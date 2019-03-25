CLOSE
News
HomeNewsTop News

Cory Booker To Deliver Commencement Speech At South Carolina State

Leave a comment

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker is set to give the commencement address at a historically black university in the critical early primary state of South Carolina.

South Carolina State University announced Monday that Booker would speak to graduates on May 10. The senator from New Jersey visited the Orangeburg school last year to host a forum on the importance of voting in the 2018 midterm elections.

Booker recently made his third trip as a presidential candidate to South Carolina, which holds the first primary balloting in the South.

Most of the state’s Democratic primary electorate is black, and Booker has spent much of his time on the campaign trail here speaking to racially diverse audiences, hitting on issues like health care inequality, criminal justice reform and job creation.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

 

Cory Booker , Election 2020 , HBCUs , South Carolina State

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/02-02/08)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

&pubUrl=[PAGE_URL_ENCODED]&x=[WIDTH]&y=[HEIGHT]&vp_content=plembeddf3ixunshlvk&vp_template=3854" ]

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close