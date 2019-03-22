Vegas Cop Arrested For Recording Man’s Genitals, Making Mentally Ill Man Twerk

A Las Vegas police officer will face felony police misconduct charges after she was caught running background checks for her friends, making racist and homophobic jokes and sharing demeaning videos of suspects with friends, including footage of a man’s genitals and forcing a mentally ill person to dance.

According to KVVU, officer Rachel Sorkow was charged with a long list of crimes that took place over the last two years. Sorkow is accused of looking up addresses, arrest records and license plate information on potential boyfriends or girlfriends of her friends and family on at least 19 occasions. She also reportedly used the the n-word on several occasions.

She reportedly took it as far as telling a felon if he was on the police’s radar. But the police department’s main issue with Sorkow is the humiliating videos of Las Vegas citizens she shared with her friends. Authorities reportedly found seven different videos of four different people on her phone. Her videos include:

An April 2017 video where she made a mentally ill person do the “Dougie,” Superman and twerk. In text messages with other officers and friends, Sorkow shared the video and called the person a “shim.”

In November 2017, a video allegedly shows Sorkow forcing a man who is already handcuffed to eat jellybeans. When asked by investigators about the incident, Sorkow said: “That’s not malicious, again, like … that’s just who I am, I like joking, I joke all the time.”

In January 2018, Sorkow responded to a woman who called the police for domestic abuse by asking the woman how much she weighed and inquiring if the woman ever thought about appearing on the reality show My 600-Pound Life. After telling the intoxicated woman to lift up her shirt and expose her stomach, Sorkow recorded this encounter and sent it to at least eight people.

In May 2018, a video reportedly shows a black man with a rip in his pants. Sorkow allegedly zoomed in on the man’s private parts and tells him to kick, so the rip can expose his genitalia. After she arrests the man, she asks, “What’s up my nig?” Police say Sorkow then used the word “nigger” and asked the man: “And what are black people?”

She has been charged with five counts of misconduct by a police officer, one count of indecent exposure and one count of capturing another person’s private area. Her lawyers told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that she will fight the charges.

Sorkow was reportedly released on $5,000 bail and was relieved of her pay in December when the investigation began.

