Andrea Kelly Joins “Growing Up Hip-Hop: Atlanta” Cast

Looks like at least one positive thing has come out of the havoc that R&B star R. Kelly has wreaked on the women he’s had relationships with. His ex-wife Andrea Kelly has joined the cast of Growing Up Hip-Hop: Atlanta reports Entertainment Tonight.

Andrea who was previously on Hollywood Exes with Prince’s ex, Mayte Garcia, Will Smith’s ex Sheree Zampino and Eddie Murphy’s ex-wife Nicole Murphy, has talked publicly about the abuse she suffered at the hands of Kelly, once feeling so distraught in the relationship that she considered suicide. Kelly also participated in the Lifetime documentary Surviving R. Kelly where she and others detailed mistreatment and abuse that in some cases, when on for year.

Andrea who was a dancer/choreographer when she met Kelly, has three children with him. Their oldest, daughter Buku Abi, just turned 21, and R.Kelly broke his recent social media silence to sing “Happy Birthday” to her. Their children, including their child Jay, who is transgender, will be appearing on the show as well. Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins and Waka Flocka and his wife Tammy Rivera join this season’s cast as well.

