Donald Trump seems to hate the late John McCain. For some odd reason Donald Trump still has beef with a dead man. He rants on twitter about how just about everything that’s wrong with the country is his fault. Now, McCain passed away almost seven months ago but Trump just won’t leave him alone. Chris Paul says Trump should stop because McCain’s legacy is too great to be tarnished by his foolishness.

