Arsenio Hall Jokes About the Lakers, The Worst Black History Month & More!

You already know when Arsenio Hall calls into the Tom Joyner Morning Show, we’re going to get his two cents on the day’s hottest headlines.

We’re coming off the heels of what seems like one of the worst Black History Months in history. It seemed like every other day there was a racially charged or embarrassing incident occurring. Hall felt the same way.

Check out the audio above to hear him joke about BHM; the horrible Lakers; and the controversial Michael Jackson documentary.

