Will Smith Not Returning For ‘Suicide Squad’ Sequel

Will Smith wants y’all to know that he’s OUT of the upcoming Suicide Squad film, in which the played assassin Deadshot.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Smith will not be returning for the upcoming “relaunch” of the franchise due to scheduling issues.

Director James Gunn had reportedly hoped Smith and Margot Robbie would reprise their roles, but the upcoming movie will feature a “mostly all-new cast of characters” and is described as a new take on the property. It remains unclear who will return from the first installment.

As noted by THR, “The Suicide Squad” has a release date from Warner Bros. of August 6, 2021.

Meanwhile, Will Smith next appears as the Genie in Disney’s live-action “Aladdin” which is set to open May 24, 2019.

