The Plot Thickens: Jordyn Woods Is Spilling The Tea On 'Red Table Talk'

SECNDNTURE by Jordyn Woods Launch Event

Jordyn Woods isn’t going down without a fight. The former Kardashian compadre stopped by “Red Table Talk” with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Jones to discuss one of the biggest story of the year so far, her alleged affair with Tristan Thompson.

Since headlines broke that she was seen making out with Thompson at a party, Jordyn has been ostracized from the Kardashian family, kicked out of Kylie’s home and had her security code revoked.

In a clip from her Instagram Live, Jordyn can bee seen walking to the red table and sitting down before gazing into the camera.

Reality stars like NeNe Leakes, Masika Kalysha and Tahiry are in the comments section under TheShadeRoom, leaving popcorn and martini emojis.

Jordyn reportedly calls Will Smith “her uncle” so it makes sense she would appear on Jada’s show to discuss the matter.

Lawd, we can’t wait!

 

