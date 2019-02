Becoming a mom can put a lot of things into perspective and make you feel bad about the way you treated your mom when you were young. Torrei Hart regrets making demands to her parents. For example, when she was 17 she said if they didn’t buy her a car she wouldn’t go to school anymore…and they got her a car. She admits that her parents could be pushovers sometimes but she wishes she didn’t take advantage of that.

