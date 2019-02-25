Carvin Winans Has A Solo Project That You Can Play At The Club And Church

| 02.25.19
Carvin Winans has also gone solo with his new album, “In the softest way.” He says this album is something that he’s always wanted to do and he wanted to make sure it wouldn’t offend anyone.

“This whole album is about love,” he says. A lot of it was inspired by his wife who he’s “so in love” with. The songs on the album he says are about the love of your mate and can also be interpreted as the love of God.

Sybil calls the album something “that you can hear in the club and in the church.”

CarvinWinans.net to pre-order the album which officially comes out on March 1.

