Grant Hill And The Atlanta Hawks Are Raising Awareness About Prostate Cancer

| 02.20.19
NBA star Grant Hill retired years ago but he’s still involved in the basketball world. He’s part owner of the Atlanta Hawks and they have partnered with the Prostate Cancer Foundation to participate in their “Black History Month Assist Challenge.”

Black men 76% more likely to develop Prostate Cancer and Hill believes it’s simply because “we don’t get checked.” But Black men should get checked regularly because “when you catch it early the survival rate is above 90%.”

The reason men don’t get checked may have something to do with the way that doctors used to check for it. But, now they can check through urine samples so it doesn’t have to be “as invasive” as the old school way.

“The most important thing is getting checked” because it’s better to be safe than sorry.

