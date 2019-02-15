Willie Moore Jr. Show Trending
John Legend Releases Powerful New Song “Preach” [VIDEO]

'Stayin' Alive: A GRAMMY Salute To The Music Of The Bee Gees' - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

John Legend is back with a new powerful and inspirational song, “Preach.” In it he mentions not just talking about issues but getting out and doing something about them.

“Sometimes we can get so frustrated by the news and what’s going on and there’s this scatter going on in ourselves. Do we become apathetic? Do we become engaged? Do we just talk about it, or do we do something?” -John Legend

Watch the video below:

Legend also has a link on his Youtube to donate to FREEAMERICA which is an organization set to help those “impacted by the criminal justice system and those who are working to change it.”

 

John Legend Releases Powerful New Song “Preach” [VIDEO] was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

