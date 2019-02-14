CLOSE
News
HomeNewsTop News

NFL Player Faces Backlash After Toasting To More ‘Light Skin Kids’ With White Fiancée

Leave a comment
NFL: AUG 03 Chargers Training Camp

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Somehow foolishness continues to seep into Black History Month, but this time it’s by our own — now removed. Los Angeles Chargers player Jahleel Addae was proudly filmed by his white fiancée Lindsey Nelson toasting to “light skin kids” among a group of swirl friends. Might I add, there wasn’t a sista in sight.

The video above was initially posted to Nelson’s Instagram story with the caption reading “Cheers to more light skin kids” in case their ovation wasn’t audible enough.

Addae, who is Ghanian-American, is currently being dragged by Twitter and subsequently left the chat, as his Instagram account is now private.

Now, for those who want to go on a love-whoever-you-want tangent, please note, the issue isn’t that he’s engaged to a white woman, it’s the underlying reasons indicated by his praise for a potential “light skin baby” (because being mixed doesn’t automatically equal a fair complexion) showcasing an inherent hate toward his own dark skin. Then there’s also those truth-telling Tweets unearthed on Twitter.

One user questioned how his female family members feel about his comment?

Others questioned the validity of his engagement?

A few were taking no prisoners!

 

And another user thought to remind Addae just how beautiful dark skin babies are too

On that note, cheers to more beautiful black babies in all shades!

25 Celebrity Babies We Welcomed In 2018
25 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

NFL Player Faces Backlash After Toasting To More ‘Light Skin Kids’ With White Fiancée was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Colorism , Interracial Relationships , Jahleel Addae , Mixed babies

One thought on “NFL Player Faces Backlash After Toasting To More ‘Light Skin Kids’ With White Fiancée

  1. Ted Gravely on said:

    Told y’all. It ain’t that these fools love these women; they just don’t want kids who look like them – darker complexion, tightly curled hair, etc…. They hate themselves. It’s a sickness.

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

&pubUrl=[PAGE_URL_ENCODED]&x=[WIDTH]&y=[HEIGHT]&vp_content=plembeddf3ixunshlvk&vp_template=3854" ]

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close