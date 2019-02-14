Black Celebrity Couples In It For The Long Haul [PHOTOS]

If you look up the phrase “Black love” you’re going to come across a variety of definitions but we think the 10 couples highlighted in this article, which have all lasted longer than 20 years, epitomize what Black love means.

It isn’t just a trendy term used on social media. It represents strength, patience and resilience. A journey between two people who have decided to continuously jump over every hurdle placed before them – big and small- to come out on the other side.

Its joy. It’s the jokes only you two understand. The memories that pop up random times of the day. It’s the happiness you feel for seeing them excel.

Its triumph. In loving and living, and being, despite what society has said you should be.

We’re highlighting celebrity couples but we want to hear from you as well! Shout out your significant other or the couple you admire in the comment section for a chance to get a shout out on social media.

Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson

Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson tied the knot in 1980. The couple welcomed their daughter Zoe Jackson in 1982. During his acceptance speech at the 2016 BET Awards, Jackson spoke candidly about how his wife and daughter helped him overcome substance abuse issues. He shared, “They found me passed out on the floor after I left somebody’s bachelor party and put my a– in rehab the next day and supported me and pushed me and give me a reason to get up and go and chase it day after day.” Samuel has appeared in over 100 films but that hasn’t stopped him from making his wife and family priority. You can catch the couple all over Instagram together or traveling the world for their annual yacht trip.

