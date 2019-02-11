Lifetime Announces Sequel To Harry & Meghan’s ‘Royal Romance’

If you can’t get enough of the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, get ready to head across the pond with Lifetime as the network has announced that a follow-up to the 2018 hit movie about the couple is in the works.

“Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal” (working title) will debut later this year and will “continue the love story of the newlyweds, pulling back the curtain to reveal the untold joys and challenges of life inside the royal family during their pivotal first year of marriage,” Lifetime said in a press release.

New actors will play the royals in the upcoming movie, which will be executive produced by Merideth Finn and Michele Weiss. Menhaj Huda will direct from a script by Scarlett Lacey. Production begins later this month in Vancouver and will debut this spring.

Lifetime previously released “Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance” starring Murray Fraser as Prince Harry and Parisa Fitz-Henley as Meghan Markle. The film followed their romance from the moment they met through the eventual engagement. See the first movie’s actors in character via the pic above.

Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex wed on May 19, 2018.

Meanwhile, Kensington Palace recently announced that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be visiting Morocco for two days at the end of February, “at the request of Her Majesty’s Government.”

According to reports, this will be the first major international visit since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did a tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, and Fiji.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit Morocco from Saturday 23rd February to Monday 25th February 2019. This visit is at the request of Her Majesty's Government. Full details of the visit will be announced in due course. pic.twitter.com/zXAUIVhEdm — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 8, 2019

