Is Yolanda Adams Dating WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil?

Yolanda Adams definitely turned heads with her soul-stirring performance at this year’s Grammy Awards in tribute to Aretha Franklin but the multi-time Stellar Award winner may have a new beau in her life, WWE superstar Titus O’Neil.

The pair have been spotted on numerous red carpets together, including the Grammy’s on Sunday night and even shared a photo together with Adams’ daughter, Taylor.

Adams was previously married to Tim Crawford from 1997 to 2004. O’Neil, real name Thaddeus Michael Bullard Sr) has two children, Thaddeus Jr. and Titus and is a devout Christian, often quoting bible scriptures first thing in the morning on social media. The former Florida Gator football player joined the WWE in 2009 and is a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.

The pair began showing up together at red carpet events dating back to EBONY’s Power 100 gala and even spent a little time together around Christmas. Looks like another union of brawn and beauty with a little bit of faith mixed in as well!

