Wisconsin Man Arrested For Asking Teen To Send Him Video Proof Of Father Raping Her

A man took advantage of a teen girl when she asked him to help her escape her abusive father — who she alleged had been raping her — and the man agreed, but only after she recorded video of the rape and send it to him.

According to the affidavit, Bryan Rogers, 31, was in contact with 14-year-old Savannah Pruitt from Tennessee via the online game Roblox, Facebook, and an encrypted messaging application. When she revealed to him last December that she was being molested by her adoptive father, Rogers offered to help her escape but he instructed her to record the rape and email it to him.

Here’s part of their communication via buzzfeed.com:

“And I know you don’t want to do it but I don’t exactly want to see your dad rape you either. But we need clear video evidence,” Rogers allegedly wrote in a chat message, later adding that without the video he could “get in a hell of a lot of trouble.”

The girl responded saying it would be hard for her to record the video, adding, “I just can’t promise I’ll get the evidence.”

“Then I can’t promise I can get you away from that I hate to say it but I can’t risk getting in trouble for you. If you get that video I can get you out of there but without it you will just wind up back with your dad and I’ll be in trouble,” Rogers responded

“I can’t stay here bryan I’m begging u plz,” the girl texted.

Rogers then instructed the girl to be in her room when her dad enters and have the camera on the phone already recording. Investigators reportedly found a 7-minute long video created on Jan. 10 saved on his computers that shows an adult male raping the child.

After receiving the clip, Rogers drove from his home state Wisconsin to Tennessee to pick up Savannah, after she reportedly escaped through her bedroom window.

Meanwhile, her parents were attracting media attention after declaring the girl a missing person… scroll up and watch the video report above.

Pruitt was found 2 ½ week later, hiding in a closet at a home in Madison, Wisconsin, that Rogers shared with his mother, according to a federal arrest warrant.

Rogers claims he never turned over the video evidence to law enforcement because he didn’t think it would stand up in court. According to the Justice Department, he was charged with sexual exploitation of a child and faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in federal prison.

The girl’s adoptive father, Randall Pruitt, was charged with rape and bond was set at $2 million.

