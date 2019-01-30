Authorities say shots were fired at Prairie View A&M University on Wednesday evening.

School officials sent out a mass text message alerting students and faculty that shots were fired near the University Village I basketball court. Students living University I/II were advised to seek safe shelter until further notice.

There was a report of shots fired on campus with no reported injuries. Suspect(s) fled the scene. UPD is conducting and investigation and actively patrolling the campus. Anyone with knowledge about the incident is asked to contact the the tip line 936-261-2222 pic.twitter.com/SkBefm1ZET — Prairie View A&M (@PVAMU) January 31, 2019

There is no word if a suspect is in custody. No injuries have been reported thus far.

This is a developing story.

Shots Reportedly Fired At Prairie View A&M was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Black America Web: