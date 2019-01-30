CLOSE
Shots Reportedly Fired At Prairie View A&M

TSU vs PVA&MU

Source: school logos / client images

Authorities say shots were fired at Prairie View A&M University on Wednesday evening.

School officials sent out a mass text message alerting students and faculty that shots were fired near the University Village I basketball court. Students living University I/II were advised to seek safe shelter until further notice.

There is no word if a suspect is in custody. No injuries have been reported thus far.

This is a developing story.

